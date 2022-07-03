Worldwide crisis and ‘mild’ recession seems more and more likely

The economic outlook has deteriorated sharply in recent months, especially in developed markets. This increases the likelihood of a recession at the end of this year/beginning of 2023, DWS experts say in the extensive commentary ‘Target Adjustments’. The German asset manager is reducing the price forecasts for various regional indices by 5% to 7% for the next twelve months.

According to DWS, expectations for global economic growth have deteriorated so dramatically due to rising inflation and declining growth that a recession is looming.

“The uncertainty about what the eurozone and US central banks are going to do has disappeared; it is clear that the priority for the ECB and the Fed in fighting inflation is to raise interest rates, even if these increases could lead to a recession.”

DWS expects U.S. interest rates to be at 3.25% to 3.50% by the end of this year, and this is likely to be the peak in this cycle of increases. “The ECB is expected to raise the deposit rate to 2% over the next twelve months and the refinancing rate to 2.50%.”

The central banks ‘ actions are causing the global economy to cool sharply unless monetary policy is readjusted, DWS thinks.

“We do not rule out a mild recession in the US in late 2022 and early 2023. Investors are worried because inflation has cornered central banks; there is no more room to support the markets.”

DWS expects economic growth in the eurozone to still reach 3% this year. For the US, the asset manager expects a slowdown to 2% and 0.8% in 2023. “This is mainly due to the fact that the recovery in Europe started later and more slowly than in the USA. The biggest risk for Europe is the gas supply. If the gas supply from Russia comes to a complete standstill (and assuming that no measures have been taken to compensate for this), growth in the eurozone will be only 2% in 2022.”

Due to the impact of these developments on the equity markets, DWS has lowered the price expectations for a number of regional equity indices by 5% to 7%. “We are convinced that the peak for operating profit margins of companies has been reached. There will still be growth, but it is below 10% for this year. Next year and in 2024, profit margins will stagnate, especially in developed markets. Our expectation is lower than the market consensus, but we think the consensus will also fall later this year.”