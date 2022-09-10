US sanctioned Iranians for ‘cyber attack’ on Albania

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence ministry and its minister. The Iranians, according to document, have been involved in a cyberattack that hit Albania in July and in similar activities against the US and its allies.

Albania on Wednesday severed all diplomatic relations with Iran over the incident and ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave the country within 24 hours.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Iran’s intelligence ministry is in charge of several cyber networks involved in cyber espionage and hostage software attacks in support of the government in Iraq, among other things.

“We will not tolerate Iran’s increasingly aggressive cyber activities,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Iran rejects the sanctions, calling them ineffective and politically motivated.