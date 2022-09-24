Soyuz 2.1 crew left politics behind

Despite tensions between the US and Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine, astronauts from both countries have set off together for the International Space Station.

From the base in Baikonur in Kazakhstan, A Soyuz 2.1 a launcher took off at 15.54 hours CET, according to images from NASA. The Soyuz must launch a Soyuz MS-22 capsule to the space station. If everything goes according to plan, the capsule will arrive there three hours after the start. After landing, it is automatically paired with the Russian Rassvet module.

The occupants are Russians Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and the American Frank Rubio. Rubio is the first American in a Soyuz since April 2021. Earlier this year, the US space agency NASA and its Russian counterpart Roskosmos signed an agreement on the “exchange of seats”. This will allow American astronauts to fly on Russian spaceships and Russian cosmonauts on SpaceX’s Dragon, with NASA providing manned transport to and from the ISS. In October, Anna Kikina, currently the only active female cosmonaut, flies to the space station with a Crew Dragon.

The crew, which left on Wednesday, will have to walk in space five times during the 188-day stay. Also, they are expected to conduct 48 experiments, launch satellites and perform tasks related to the equipment of the space station. Remarkably, among their duties is also playing football in the ISS. During previous missions, the space station has also played tennis and badminton. In addition to the three crew members, the Soyuz has on board, among other things, hygienic and medical items, scientific equipment and personal items of the crew.