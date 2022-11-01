Sign of times: Tesla brought Chinese engineers to US to teach locals

Tesla brings engineers and manufacturing workers from its Shanghai plant to the US. The workers there have to help with the expansion of the factory in the city of Fremont. This is reported by Bloomberg on the basis of initiates.

It would involve about two hundred Chinese who should help boost production at the US plant. The employees go to the country for at least three months.

Recently, the Shanghai plant was expanded, which allows one million vehicles to be made on site. The Chinese personnel who are now going to the US have worked on that expansion and thus already gained experience for the expansion in Fremont.

Tesla has a policy of continuously increasing its production. CEO Elon Musk wants to make 50 percent more cars every year than the previous year.