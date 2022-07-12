New Omikron sub-strain rages through USA and China

The youngest omikron subvariant BA.5, rap spreads throughout the United States. Although the daily number of new infections with Covid-19 in the US has been around 100,000 for weeks, according to official figures, in reality, according to some experts, there are about 1 million new cases per day.

An epidemiologist who spoke to The Washington Post called BA.5 ‘the worst version of the virus we’ve seen’. The latest subvariant quickly takes over from other Omicron variants because it can easily evade immunity from previous infections and vaccines, increasing the risk of re-infection.

The BA.5-subvariant is also gaining ground in China, the newspaper writes. Therefore, fears are growing there that the strict restrictions that have just been lifted will be reinstated in Chinese cities. For example, Shanghai is just weeks out of a two-month lockdown that kept most people confined to their homes. The city has begun large-scale testing and shutting down high-risk streets.

Vaccine manufacturers like Moderna and Pfizer are working hard to adapt their vaccines to the rapidly spreading omikron subvarieties.4 and BA.5 to cope. Both companies aim to bring these new vaccines to the US market in the fall.