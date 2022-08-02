Nancy Pelosi determined to visit Taiwan (or rather keep the intrigue until the end)

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is going to Taiwan tomorrow, Taiwanese media report based on anonymous sources. She would then spend the night in the capital Taipei and visit Parliament on Wednesday morning. Two top U.S. and Taiwan officials also said Pelosi would visit the East Asian island.

China, meanwhile, continues to increase pressure on the United States to skip Taiwan during Pelosi’s Asia trip. If she decides to visit the island, which China sees as a renegade province, the Chinese military will not sit still, a foreign ministry spokesman warned this morning.

It’s not the first time China has warned Americans that Pelosi’s visit could have far-reaching consequences. Last week, President Xi told his US counterpart Biden that he should “not play with fire”.

“A visit by the third most important official of the US government has far-reaching political consequences,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao reiterated today. When asked what exactly those consequences are, he replied: “If she dares to go, let’s wait and see.”

The US Secretary of State Blinken said Tonight that the decision to go to Taiwan is left entirely to Pelosi himself. “Congress is an independent, equal branch of government,” he said.

If Pelosi decides to visit Taiwan and China ” tries to create some kind of crisis,” it will be entirely at Beijing’s expense, he said. “We call on China to act responsibly and prevent further escalation.”

Pentagon spokesman Kirby also warned of escalation. He is afraid that China will use a possible visit by Pelosi to carry out provocative (military) actions, such as firing missiles around Taiwan. “To put it simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit in line with U.S. policy into a crisis.”

It has been speculated for some time that Pelosi, who is visiting the region with five other Congressmen, will also visit Taiwan. The country is not on the official itinerary, but rumors persist despite this. Us and Taiwanese journalists already took into account an unannounced visit to Taiwan on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

In the run-up to Tuesday night, those rumors are becoming more and more persistent. Taiwan’s United Daily News reported that several government officials were told to receive Pelosi.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has no comment on the matter. Earlier today, Prime Minister Su again said in the Middle whether Pelosi is expected, reports CNN. “Every foreign friend is welcome in our country,” he said.

It would be the first time since 1997 that the president of the US House of Representatives visits Taiwan. The Speaker of the House is the second in the line of succession to the president, after the vice president.