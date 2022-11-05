Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused China and Russia in blocking sanctions against Pyongyang

The United States on Friday accused Russia and China of trying to save North Korea from further UN Security Council action. According to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, the countries are “going to extremes” to justify Pyongyang’s ballistic missile tests.

“You have no right not to meet your obligations to the Security Council because North Korea might sell you weapons to fund your aggressive war in Ukraine, or because you think the country could be a good regional buffer zone,” she said. The UN ambassador did not mention Russia and China by name.

The US, along with the United Kingdom and France, called for a Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the situation around North Korea. North Korea has fired ballistic missiles on a regular basis in recent months. On Wednesday, there were even 23, the largest number since Kim Jong-un is in power.

The missile tests have led to sanctions from the international community. However, China and Russia are calling for the sanctions to be relaxed, in their own words to persuade Pyongyang to hold talks.