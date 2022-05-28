Failed at UNSC, the US imposed its own sanctions against N. Korea

The United States has imposed new sanctions on North Korea in response to that country’s three missile launches earlier this week. The U.S. would have preferred to see new sanctions imposed on North Korea in UN context, but Russia and China vetoed them.

Thus, all US assets with the Far Eastern Bank and Bank Sputnik, two Russian institutions accused of working with North Korea, will be frozen, the Ministry of finance reports. Transactions with these Russian banks will be punishable.

Other sanctions are directed against Jong Yong Nam, who appears to be working from Moscow-allied Belarus for North Korea’s weapons program. A state-owned airline, Air Koryo, which had previously been sanctioned by the United States, will face new sanctions.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles at short intervals towards the Sea of Japan. One of them was supposedly an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It was the seventeenth round of missile tests by North Korea this year. In addition, according to South Korean information, there are signs of an imminent new nuclear test by North Korea. The last North Korean nuclear test was in 2017.