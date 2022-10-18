EU is outraged by EV subsidies in US, can’t do nothing about it

In the US, under the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’, an EV subsidy is valid only for electric cars built in the US. This has already caused outrage on the European side. A French minister even appeared to believe that European subsidies should therefore only apply to European cars, which in addition to the US should also work against China.

It seems that another solution to the European “American problem” is in the works. According to Reuters, agreements are being worked on whereby the US subsidy should also apply to EVs from the EU. The argument of Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission, is clear: European EV subsidies have contributed to the fact that Tesla’s cars in particular have become so popular in Europe, so it would be only fair to give European brands the same opportunity.

Dombrovskis specifically mentions the Tesla Model Y, which was the most popular car in september. That example was less fortunate, because the Model Y is built in Germany and would therefore be eligible for a tax advantage according to a subsidy based on the American model. In the USA, it is also about the construction site, and therefore not about the homeland of the manufacturer. The German-built Mercedes EQE is therefore not eligible, but the US-built EQE SUV is.