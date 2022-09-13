Deal with Iran is unlikely – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it is “unlikely” that the US and Iran will reach a nuclear deal in the foreseeable future. In doing so, Blinken joins the broader sentiment in the Western world that the 2015 agreement will not revive in the short term.

“We have seen over the past week that Iran’s response to the European Union proposal is clearly a step backwards. That makes the prospect of an agreement in the short term unlikely,” Blinken said at a press conference. “Iran does not want or cannot do what is necessary to reach an agreement and they continue to introduce strange topics into the negotiations that make an agreement less likely.”

On Sunday, Germany, France and the United Kingdom came with a statement that they also see hopes of a deal fading. This message has already led to cheers among Israeli diplomats, who have come with evidence that the Iranians are trying to defame their interlocutors.

The U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s nuclear program, four years ago under then-president Donald Trump. As a result, Tehran no longer felt bound by the agreements and resumed, among other things, the enrichment of uranium to much higher concentrations than necessary for generating energy in nuclear reactors.