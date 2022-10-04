TikTok will try to reintroduce Live Shopping to US again

TikTok is looking for partners to launch its live shopping offering in the US, the Financial Times reports. The company would be in talks with California-based TalkShopLive to offer live shopping features on TikTok. This technology allows brands to sell articles through videos on the platform.

TalkShopLive takes a 10 percent commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok will likely cover that cost for the first phase of the project.

TikTok started offering e-commerce features last year by partnering with Shopify. The question is whether live shopping via TikTok will succeed. Live shopping has not taken off in North America so far. Facebook first started testing it in 2018, but last month Meta announced that it wants to stop doing so again.