The economic downturn in the U.S. gained momentum in October

The economic downturn in the U.S. gained momentum in October

Economic activity in industry in the United States declined slightly in October, while the service sector shrank harder. This was revealed on Monday by preliminary figures from S&P Global.

The Purchasing Managers ‘ Index for the industry deteriorated from 52.0 to 49.9, falling to its lowest level in 28 months. The preliminary index for the services sector fell from 49.3 to 46.6, the lowest level in two months. The composite Purchasing Managers ‘ Index thus reached 47.3 in October, compared to 49.5 in September.

“The economic downturn in the U.S. gained momentum in October while confidence in the outlook also deteriorated sharply,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at S&P Global.

An index reading greater than 50 indicates growth, where less than 50 means contraction.