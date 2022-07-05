Highland Park shooting: it sounded like fireworks going off, but it wasn’t

A shooting during a parade in a suburb of Chicago has killed at least six people and injured 36, US media reports. The 22-year-old gunman surrendered on Monday. The parade in Highland Park was held because of the American national holiday July 4, which celebrates Independence.

The shooter had climbed onto the roof of a building with the help of a ladder, police said. He fired his shots with a heavy rifle that the police later found. The Main Street in Highland Park is littered with abandoned chairs and flags. Witnesses returned later in the day to pick up strollers and other items, but were told not to go beyond the police tape.

“It sounded like fireworks going off,” says retired physician Richard Kaufman who was across the street from where the gunman opened fire.

He says he heard about two hundred shots. “It was total chaos,” he said. “People were covered in blood and tripped over each other.”

The parade ended immediately. Festivities in the area have also been cancelled. When the first shots fell, parade participants and spectators disintegrated in blind panic, can be seen on video footage. As thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show, two police officers were shot, local officials and media report.

“There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” the emergency services said. Both officers were in stable condition, TV station CBS3 Philadelphia has learned from the police, who are still looking for the shooter.

Local media showed video footage showing people running away upon hearing the shots. Police instructed people to take cover in surrounding buildings.

The Independence Day incidents come at a time when many Americans still have fresh memories of other recent massacres in the United States. On May 24, nineteen schoolchildren and two teachers were shot dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Ten days earlier, ten people were shot dead in a New York supermarket.