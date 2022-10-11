Gold isn’t performing well against inflation

On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold futures for December delivery were trading at 1.00 U.S. dollars per troy ounce at the time of writing, down 1.94%.

It was previously traded at a session low dollar per troy ounce. Gold would likely find support at $ 1,672.55 and resistance at $ 1,738. 70.

Futures US Dollar index, which tracks the dollar’s return against a basket of six other major currencies, rose 0.24% to trade at $ 112.95.

Elsewhere in the Comex, silver for December supply fell 2.95% to trade at $ 19.66 per troy ounce while copper for December supply rose 1.62% to trade at $ 3.44 per pound.