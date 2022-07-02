Gender neutral air tickets to be available from 2024

Several major US airlines are ensuring that travelers can choose not only the male or female option but also Gender X when booking a ticket by the end of 2024. This is already possible with the airlines United and American, but not yet with companies such as Delta, Southwest and JetBlue.

In March, the Biden administration announced that Americans could henceforth also opt for an X on their passport. Last October, for the first time, a US passport containing gender X was delivered. From now on, there are also three options when registering the US Social Security number.

Safety checks

The US security service TSA, which carries out security checks at US airports, decided in March to no longer look at the gender in a traveler’s passport to establish the identity of the person.

KLM told The New York Times earlier this week that it plans to introduce a gender-neutral option in the booking process in 2023, with Air France that should be possible “soon”.