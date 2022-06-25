For the first time in nearly 30 years, the U.S. passed a new law to ‘make gun use safer’

After the Senate, the United States House of Representatives also approved a stricter firearms law on Friday. Although the law goes less far than originally hoped, it is still the first federal law in almost thirty years that should make gun use safer.

The new Firearms Act allows states to get funding to establish crisis centers and other facilities that are supposed to help people with mental health problems. In addition, the law provides for improvements in the national system for background checks on firearm buyers. For example, states are urged to put more youth files in the system, so that firearm buyers between the ages of 18 and 21 can be better kept in the light.

In addition, billions of dollars will be made available to better secure schools. States that do not pass so-called “red flag” laws, where a judge can deprive a person of a firearm if the person poses a danger, can also receive funding.

Republicans and Democrats jointly negotiated the contents of the new law, after shootings in Buffalo in New York and Uvalde in Texas last month killed a total of 31 people. The new, stricter law was passed in the House of Representatives by 234 votes in favor and 193 votes against. Among the Democrats there were no opponents, fourteen Republicans also voted in favor.

The Senate had already approved the new firearms law on Thursday evening, with support from both Republicans and Democrats: 65 senators voted in favor, 33 against.