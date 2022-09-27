DoD suddenly discovers crypto, sends in the boffins

Governments have long been critical of cryptocurrencies, and despite the fact that the sentiment from many governments has become a lot more constructive, they are often still very cautious. But now the language from the government seems to be getting a little louder. The US Department of Defense has hired a think tank to investigate whether cryptocurrencies could pose a threat to national security.

U.S. government wants to learn about crypto

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced in a press release that the institute has hired the market researcher Inca Digital. This think tank needs to accurately map quite a few aspects of the crypto industry.

For example, the U.S. government needs to get a better picture of how crypto businesses and mainstream businesses are interconnected, how the crypto industry can have an impact on the traditional financial system, and how currencies such as bitcoin (BTC) flow into and out of blockchain ecosystems. Specific blockchain techniques will also be explored. The government clearly wants to know the seam of the stocking, which of course also makes sense. Crypto-assets compete with the existing financial system, in which the government has a lot to say.

The reason for this sudden, intense interest lies in the illegal use of blockchain techniques. Criminals, of course, also just use the traditional financial system, but strict supervision makes this a lot more difficult. This is different in the crypto world. There, a crime is often only solved long after it has been committed, because governments often have less supervision over it.

Earlier this year, criminals already managed to loot a record amount of tokens in total, and the year was far from over. Big tech companies are also under fire for making crypto scams too easy.

In fact, crypto scams are already the second most lucrative form of fraud in 2022, according to a study. This type of scam is not so common, but the amounts that hackers loot are much higher than other scams. Whether the US government also finds crypto dangerous, we will find out.