Biden comes with measures to ease the abortions

US president Joe Biden on Friday signed new guidelines to enforce the termination of a pregnancy as much as possible. Among other things, he calls for the protection of mobile abortion clinics at the borders of states that prohibit abortion.

He also wants to better protect the privacy of people who, for example, search the internet for information about pregnancy interruption.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck a line two weeks ago through legislation that enshrined the right to abortion across the country. Now the states can decide for themselves whether to allow abortion.

About half of the states want to severely restrict abortion. Abortion advocates have called on the White House to do something about it in recent weeks.

Biden is now coming up with guidelines for the federal government. They should give women the opportunity to continue to claim abortion and contraception. This seems to go against the principle that states can determine their own policies. How those states react to the new guidelines is not yet known.

Re-establishing the National Right to abortion is politically unfeasible. Biden does not have a majority in Congress.

Biden urged women to vote in the midterm elections in november. A large Democratic majority in Congress can pass a law that it had previously passed in Roe U.S. Wade restores enshrined right to abortion.