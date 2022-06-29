Almost 300,000 doses of monkey pox vaccine to be distributed in Guam and Puerto Rico

The US government will distribute 296,000 doses of monkey pox vaccines from the national stockpile among the population in the coming weeks. The vaccines are assigned to both states and territories, such as Guam and Puerto Rico. The distribution is based on population size and “risk of serious illness,” according to U.S. health officials.

Of the doses, 56,000 will be assigned immediately, the rest will follow in the coming weeks. These are vaccines of the Jynneos type. Those can be offered to people who “may have been exposed”. Until recently, monkey pox vaccines in the US were only available to people who have been demonstrably exposed to the virus. By the end of the year, 1.6 million doses should be available.

The United States has so far recorded 306 cases of monkey pox, a viral infection related to smallpox that causes painful skin lesions. Although the virus is endemic in parts of Africa, the current outbreak has affected countries where the virus does not usually spread. As a result, there are fears that it could become more widespread.