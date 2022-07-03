With new oil projects permits Joe Biden isn’t green woke champion anymore

Environmental groups are outraged as the Biden administration comes up with plans for new oil projects. The US government plans to sell new licenses that will allow oil and gas companies to drill in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. The announcement goes down badly with environmental organizations. President Joe Biden broke his election promise not to issue new permits. Ten of the eleven permits concern the Gulf of Mexico and they have a term of five years.

The timing is remarkable. The announcement came Friday after the Supreme Court curtailed the power of a key U.S. Environmental Agency. As a result, US climate policy is thwarted. The judges of the court believe that Congress should be about climate policy, and not that environmental agency. But because of the political divisions, it is uncertain whether the US can introduce a strong climate law.

The U.S., along with China and India, are major CO2 emitters, and scientists say the world must rapidly phase out the use of fossil fuels.

Due to climate concerns, the US Department of the Interior suspended the sale of the oil licenses in January. But a US judge forced the government to resume sales anyway. It may take months before the sale takes place. Interior Minister Deb Haaland says a final decision has yet to be made. The published proposal is the beginning of a public consultation period.

The US is holding midterm elections this year, which is why the president is in his stomach with the expensive fuel. Voters pay the main price at the pumping station. Biden blames the oil companies for not making money during this energy crisis-more than even God, he said. He would rather see them increase production, with lower prices as a result.

According to representatives of the oil industry, eleven permits are too few to have a significant impact on energy prices. “It is very important that the government sends a signal to global oil markets and makes it clear that the United States wants to seriously increase supply. For the long term,” said Frank Macchiarola of lobbying organization American Petroleum Institute, according to news agency AP.

Last week, permits for onshore oil extraction were auctioned in seven Western states of the US. It is an area of 285 square kilometers and the auction has raised 22 million dollars. The government itself had determined that this additional oil and gas extraction could cause enormous climate damage in the long term. It could run into the billions of dollars.

The fact that permits may now also be auctioned again for projects at sea is a great disappointment for environmentalists and some politicians. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat in the House of Representatives, calls the new lease sales “nonsensical while the climate crisis is happening all around us.”

But his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin from the Senate, thinks it is high time to put the leasing program back on track.

“While Americans everywhere are suffering from record high gas prices and disruptions in the global oil market caused by Putin’s senseless war in Ukraine, the interior ministry has not held successful offshore lease sales since November 2020,” he said on Twitter.

The government held an auction for oil permits in the Gulf of Mexico in November. It was offered for $ 192 million. But a court canceled the sale.