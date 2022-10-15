US lost the world hegemony, OPEC events demonstrate

Higher oil prices and Saudi Arabia’s flirtation with Russia show that the United States no longer has control over the Gulf states. A few days ago, OPEC+, a partnership of thirteen countries that export oil, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to drastically reduce oil production: two million barrels a day less. This has led to a much higher oil price.

According to Riyad, this decision was based only on economic considerations, but Democrats in the US Congress are angry and threaten to suspend arms sales to the kingdom for a year. 73 percent of Saudi Arabia’s arms imports come from the United States.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, has admiration for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Removing Putin’s political opponents abroad may have inspired the murder of critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, also gets along well with Putin.

US president Joe Biden hopes that the successful withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine will lead to a new era of US hegemony, but even if Putin loses the war, Biden could be quite wrong. The U.S. is being tested by both its allies and its enemies. And rightly so: they feel that the US will not resume the role of undisputed leader, which the country held for a short time for three decades.