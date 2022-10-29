US expects short-term deal with allies over chip exports to China

The US government expects to make a deal with allies on new measures against China in the near future. These measures should limit the Asian’s access to advanced chip production tools.

A source in the US Department of Commerce told Reuters. The Ministry published a series of new export restrictions aimed at China earlier this month. In doing so, it further limits China’s access to US chip production technology. The US wants to slow down China’s technological and military development, with the aim of defending the US position in this area. However, the announcement also led to criticism. For example, allies did not support the export restrictions, so that China, for example, may continue to have access to chip machines from the Dutch ASML.

However, Alan Estevez, undersecretary of Commerce for industry and security, reports in an interview with the US think tank CNAS that the US expects to make a deal with allies on the subject in the short term. These include the Netherlands and Japan. Estevez reports talks in advance about curtailing exports of everything around chips and tools for the production of chips.