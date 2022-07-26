The Libertarians wait for the monetary revolution while Elizabeth Warren is afraid of ‘shadowy supercoders’

Bitcoin and politics are usually not a good combination. Except when you look at parties that want less politics. The Libertarian Party of the United States. In a tweet, the Libertarian Party writes that bitcoin is “a decentralized monetary revolution.” It could, according to them, nullify the Federal Reserve and the fiat system in general.

It is no wonder that the third party of the United States makes this statement. Previously, they already called it the ” greatest instrument of freedom that humanity has ever created.”The ruling dates back to 2020.

It suffocated the libertarian mindset in the bitcoin community in the early days of bitcoin. After all, it takes money out of the hands of people and thereby, in a sense, returns “power” to the individual.

The party cannot be found in the Senate or the Chamber of deputies. Jo Jorgensen received 1.2% of the vote, but that was not enough for a seat in the political train. By the way, the party also accepts donations in cryptocurrencies via BitPay.

Since last week, California has again been allowed to accept crypto donations as a political party. The rules are different for each state. The bill has been approved by the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission. Both Republicans and Democrats are interested in bitcoin. Cynthia Lummis is a well-known pro-bitcoin Senator.

Tom Emmer, also a Republican, and Warren Davidson, Young Kim, David Schweikert have already worked hard for the digital internet money, for example around impending legislation for 401k investments.

On the other hand, Elizabeth Warren is opposed. She believes that bitcoin is guided by ‘shadowy supercoders’ and also sees a huge problem in energy use.