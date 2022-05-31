Home Politics No big toys for Zelenskyy this time, Biden decided

Posted on May 31, 2022

The United States does not supply missile systems to Ukraine that can reach Russian territory. US president Joe Biden said this at a press conference at the White House on Monday, Reuters reports. Biden contradicts earlier reports that Washington would deliver advanced long-range missiles to Kiev.

The Ukrainian government has long been asking for MLRS missile systems, which often have a range of hundreds of kilometers. With this, Kiev hopes to force a breakthrough in the war against Russia.

The Kremlin has previously said it is against supplying such systems by the West. Dmitry Medvedev, vice-president of the Russian Security Council, called Biden’s decision “rational”on Monday afternoon.

