A U.S. judge has dismissed a Mexican government complaint against U.S. arms manufacturers. Under US law, manufacturers cannot be held liable for what is done to their weapons.

Mexico demanded $ 10 billion in damages (10.2 billion euros) from weapons manufacturers such as Smith & Wesson, Glock and Colt for their weapons smuggled from the US being used by violent drug cartels in the country.

The Mexican government argued that an exception to the so-called Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act applied, but the Massachusetts district judge disagreed. The Mexican government is appealing the verdict.

Mexico has been plagued for years by violence from criminal gangs involved in drug wars. There were an average of nearly 100 murders a day in the Netherlands last year. Much violence is perpetrated with American weapons, of which an estimated 200,000 are smuggled into Mexico each year.