Elon Musk advises people to seek balance

Twitter owner Elon Musk advises people to vote for the Republicans on Tuesday in the midterm elections for the US Senate and House of Representatives. The richest man in the world shared that message in a tweet with his almost 115 million followers on the social medium.

Musk argues that a shared power curbs the worst excesses of both camps. “That’s why I recommend voting for a Republican Congress,” said the stone-rich entrepreneur. So that would mean president Joe Biden’s Democratic Party losing control of Congress, which increases the risk of ongoing political stalemates.

A few days ago, Biden voiced fierce criticism of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. “Musk is buying a company that spreads lies all over the world,” Biden said during a fundraiser in the state of Illinois.

“There are no more editors in America. How should we expect young people to understand what is at stake?”

Following his recent acquisition of Twitter, Musk has pledged to restore freedom of speech on the platform. At the same time, he argues that hate speech does not get a free job. Many of the world’s biggest brands have temporarily halted their ads via Twitter, put off by Musk’s disdain for content restrictions.