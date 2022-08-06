Elderly tourism faces consequences: China lowers cooperation level with the US

For the time being, China is suspending high-level military talks with the US and shutting down the Climate Dialogue between the countries. In other areas, China is suspending cooperation with Washington, in response to the visit of top politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

For example, China no longer wants to cooperate in the repatriation of illegal Chinese migrants and the joint prevention of cross-border crime and the fight against drug trafficking.

In addition to the measures aimed at cooperation with America, China is also imposing sanctions on Pelosi personally and her family. What those sanctions mean is unclear. In a statement, China said its actions were”vile and provocative.” Pelosi visited Taiwan as Speaker of the House of Representatives, although she was also discouraged from doing so by the US side.

The U.S., in turn, has summoned the Chinese ambassador to China’s military exercises around Taiwan and accused him of China’s “provocative actions.”

Among other things, missiles were fired over Taiwan, in the direction of Japan. Five missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). China does not recognize Japan’s EEZ and claims to have acted within international laws and regulations.

Shutting down the climate dialogue may be a sensitive diplomatic blow to the US. In recent years, progress has been made thanks to the efforts of us climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese colleague Xie Zhenhua.

The US and China, the two largest emitters of greenhouse gas, signed a mutual climate agreement last year in the margins of the climate summit in Glasgow, to the surprise of many. For the first time, China has committed to reducing methane emissions. “The U.S. and China have no shortage of different views,” Kerry said. “But when it comes to climate, collaboration is the only way to do that.”