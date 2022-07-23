Direct democracy is OK (don’t try at home)

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to former US president Donald Trump, was found guilty of contempt of Parliament by a jury on Friday. Bannon is the first close confidant of Trump to be convicted following the Storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 68-year-old Bannon ignored a congressional subpoena to testify in the investigation into the Capitol storming. In doing so, he openly rebuked the government. In addition, he refused to provide the court with documents that had been requested.

A jury ruled Friday after a five-day court session in Washington that Bannon is guilty. A judge will determine what punishment he will receive. Both charges carry a prison sentence of thirty days to two years, the AP news agency reports. In addition, he could face a fine of between 100 and 100, 000 dollars.

For a long time, Bannon refused to cooperate with the investigation into the Storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He invoked the immunity that advisers to the president have, which prevents them from talking about confidential matters. The fact that Bannon has now been found guilty is a major victory for the committee of inquiry, which is led primarily by Democrats.

“We may have lost a battle today, but the war continues,” Bannon said.

Bannon’s lawyer announced earlier this month that Trump had lifted the confidentiality obligation for Bannon in a letter. Now Bannon can give his vision of events.

The committee of Inquiry considers Bannon an important witness, including because he warned that on January 6, “hell will break loose.” He also spoke to Trump a day before the storming.

According to the prosecutor, Bannon could have information about any ties between the White House and the Capitol’s Stormtroopers. The trial will continue on Wednesday.