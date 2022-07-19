China will not let Taiwan go

China will not abandon Taiwan. After the island state concluded a new arms deal with the United States on Friday, worth $ 108 million, the people’s Republic of China demanded on Monday that the agreement be suspended immediately. However, the US does not intend this.

The United States shows itself to be the best partner for Taiwan in its struggle for self-preservation. Neighboring China, which maintains a strict one-China policy and prefers to see the regime in Taipei (also called The Republic of China) disappear as soon as possible.

As part of that battle, the island state regularly makes arms deals with Uncle Sam, in order to gain access to the latest, most modern and best weapons systems of the West. Friday was no different: in a deal worth $ 108 million, the US would supply tanks and other combat vehicles, as well as logistical support. Immediately after the weekend, a message from the Chinese Ministry of Defense, circulated through the state media: the deal had to be canceled.

However, the State Department, the US State Department, remains behind the deal. Spokesperson Ned Price said “ ” the deal falls under the Taiwan Relations Act: we are making defense resources available for sale and offering our services to ensure that Taiwan builds the capacity to defend itself.

The Taiwan Relations Act, which regulates friendship between the island state and the US, has existed since 1979. Although the deal leaves a lot of weapons in the direction of Taiwan, it is not mentioned anywhere that the US is obliged to help the country if the people’s Republic of China were to invade. Saying this openly would also hit China too hard: US president Joe Biden missed last month that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of an invasion, but that statement was immediately “nuanced” by some people around the president.

Visits to the island state by US top officials are also somewhat sensitive: by visiting you acknowledge the independence of a country; China takes offense at that. But just as relations are somewhat strained again by the arms deal, the president of the US House of Representatives, the Democratic Nancy Pelosi, makes a trip to the island in August.

The visit was reported by the Financial Times, which cites six sources surrounding the Speaker of the House. It would be the first visit by a U.S. House speaker to the island in more than 25 years. Pelosi had planned a visit in April, but a Covid infection prevented her from leaving at the time. At the time, Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi called Pelosi’s visit “a malicious provocation.”

Sources inside the White House report to FT that there is also some stress around the visit: in the coming weeks, president Biden will have an online meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping; Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will undoubtedly be on the agenda.