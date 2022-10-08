Biden signs an empty shell agreement, calls Europeans to ‘better protect’ their data

President Joe Biden has signed a decree calling for Europeans ‘to be better protected’ from possible abuse by intelligence agencies. It is now up to the European Commission to determine whether the pact meets the requirements.

The presidential decree instructs the US government to take certain measures against the use of data of European citizens, according to a press release. For example, US intelligence agencies such as the NSA will henceforth only be allowed to work overseas if this has “predefined national security goals”. They must also guarantee the privacy and civil rights of any subjects, regardless of their nationality or place of residence. It is important that actions carried out by intelligence services are also permitted under European legislation.

To enforce this, Biden proposes to establish two layers of independent review, where any victims of privacy violation can go. First of all, a Civil Liberties Protection Officer checks whether any rights or rules have been violated. If European or American laws are violated, a binding remediation is determined here.

In addition, a Data Protection Review Court will be set up consisting of independent ‘judges’ from outside the US government. Here it is tested whether the decisions of the CLPC were right. The decisions of this body are also binding; intelligence services must therefore comply with any rebukes of the two layers of control. It is expected to take another six months before the final agreement between the European Union and the United States is signed.

The steps Biden is taking with the decree are a response to long negotiations between the United States and the European Union. Initially, a line was put through the Privacy Shield so that no data transfer to the USA was allowed. The European Court of Justice ruled that this data exchange agreement between the EU and the US violated European laws. At the beginning of this year, a new framework for such data exchange was proposed, known as Privacy Shield 2.0. According to the US government, the decree that Biden signed would now indeed be in line with the requirements of the European Union.