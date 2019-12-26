What the year 2019 brought to Kenes Rakishev?

Kenes Rakishev Kenes Rakishev

Famous investor and successful businessman Kenes Rakishev can put 2019 into his asset. There are many reasons to assume so. We’ll talk about some of them today. So, what trace has left venture investor Rakishev in the past year?

Kenes Rakishev about the importance of modern voice technologies

The whole new application of the voice recognition can be found in extracting non-verbal information out of the stream, Kenes Rakishev supposes.

The first successful reincarnation of voice synthesis and recognition started a race of giants, startups, research labs. Voice products are the thing: voice analysis allows a colossal input to the Big Data, it allows to fingerprint people even more precisely than with face recognition, it allows to get feedback on products and services. Voice recognition empowers an entire new level of automation, Kenes Rakishev considers. His projects are in the race too. Mr. Rakishev is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur. He is always looking for new trends and projects.

Voice fingerprinting and identification is only a beginning. The new projects Kenes Rakishev works on are able to track emotions, guess intents and general satisfaction of the customers who used call-centers and support lines. This market is a gold for market specialists, and it will literary explode in the years to come.

The Voice Analytics market is expected to yield a higher profits in a foreseeable time. New invention and technologies are ripe for exploration and the cloud computing makes their application much easier than it was several years ago, Kenes Rakishev explains. The market is full of players but there is still a vast space for newcomers. Especially if they came with good math and AI background.

The market is highly-competitive, however it is always easy to gain market score in some of the new areas. As an example, the verbal data extraction is dominated by heavyweights, such as Amazon, Google and Apple, maybe some other. However non-verbal extraction is even more important as more and more data comes from the smartphones and corporate PBX systems. Guessing emotions, intent, personality beyond the words is always a hard task – with high rewards for those who will crack it, Kenes Rakishev tells reporter.

Different languages and cultural imprints make the task suitable for regional players. The ease of adoption, precision and all the extras will be a major factors in competition for the markets. This process will be prolonged and will end up in the major acquisitions by secondary owners in the consolidation phase of the market development, Mr. Kenes Rakishev predicts.

Kenes Rakishev has re-branded Novacom Corporation

Novacom corprotation, fully owned by Kenes Rakishev decided to re-brand itself to Fincraft Group, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) official media reported.

KASE-listed Novacom Corporation decided to get a new name – Fincraft Group. The change will be effective from November, 1. It was requested by the sole shareholder. The decision to boost the capital of the “Fincrafe Ltd” to 107.713 billions of tenge was published October 28. It is 500 billions more than it was before.

S&P Global Ratings appointed B/B credit grade to Novacom Ltd. BTA bank ratings were confirmed at the same B/B level. Novacom Corporation is a holding company founded by AO BTA Bank. It itself holds 29 percent interest in BTA Bank.

S&P has given a high grade for Kenes Rakishev efforts to return the assets stolen by the previous management of BTA Bank. His Novacom, and now Fincraft Group, will continue the fight for assets.

Kenes Rakishev, a well known businessmen, is best known to international community due to his involvement in startup movement and the first crypto-enabled smartphone. His Saby charity fund is known for environmental protection and young entrepreneurs support in Kazakhstan.

Billionaire Kenes Rakishev to sell massive stake in Petropavlovsk

The biggest investor in London-listed miner Petropavlovsk has sold his 22 per cent stake in the company as he tries to raise money for other projects.

Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh billionaire, said he was selling the stake for commercial reasons. It was bought by Roman Trotsenko, a Russian billionaire with investments in airports and mining, among other things.

“We invested in the company when it was distressed. To date, a lot of work has been done and the company has achieved some milestones,” he said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has choosen Kenes Rakishev as an advisor for Investments

Kenes Rakishev was appointed Advisor for Investments to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 27, 2019. Affirmed by Acting Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev, the appointment reflects Mr. Rakishev’s substantial contributions to building Kazakhstan’s economic potential.

In this new position, Kenes Rakishev will work with various stakeholders to attract foreign investment, stimulate business activity, and improve trade and economic cooperation. Mr. Rakishev, who is already one of Kazakhstan’s most innovative and prominent business leaders, has the authority to represent the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as he seeks to promote the benefits of investing in Kazakhstan and build new bridges with global commercial partners.

The son of a prominent Kazakh statesmen, Khadi Rakishev, Kenes (Kenges) Rakishev was born in 1979. He gained degrees In Economics and Law in Kazakhstan’s Kazakh National Law Academy before attending both Oxford University and the London Business School in 2007 where he obtained certifications in Developing Strategy for Value Creation, Business Administration, Management and Operations. In November 2006, Rakishev became the largest shareholder and chairman of the SAT & Company (KASE: SATC), which controlled more than 30 companies across different industrial sectors, such as mining, metallurgy, construction, mechanical engineering, oil trading, minerals exploration and recycling. Sat & Company rapidly increased its international presence through acquisition of the new assets in China and Turkey. By 2013, Sat & Company was worth $500 million (USD). Kenes Rakishev is involved in a wide variety of sports development and social projects. He is a member of Youth Policy Council (Zhas Kenes), working under the auspices of the President of Kazakhstan. In December 2014, Rakishev became the Head of the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Council at the National Chamber for Entrepreneurship.

He is the co-author of “Kazanat” a book dedicated to the history and the development of horse-breeding in Kazakhstan, and of “Berkut”, a book dedicated to the history and traditions of Kazakh national falcon hunting. Forbes ranks Kenes Rakishev as one of the top 50 most influential citizens of Kazakhstan.