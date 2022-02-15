US wants ex-president of Honduras, Hernández, to be extradited

The United States has asked Honduras for the arrest and extradition of former president Hernández. The Americans suspect him of involvement in drug trafficking.

Dozens of Honduran police officers and military personnel have surrounded the home of Hernández. Hernández walked out of his office, as suspected, to have been the person is becoming more and more persistent were the same. The Left-Wing Xiomara Castro won the presidential election at the end of last year and has been the new president since the end of January.

His brother has been convicted of drug trafficking in the U.S. and is suspected of receiving $ 1 million in bribes from notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo through his brother.

The State Department of Honduras reported on Twitter that the Supreme Court had been notified of the US request for the arrest of” a Honduran politician ” for the purpose of extradition. The current vice president of Honduras Nasralla has confirmed to the AP news agency that the request is about Hern.

The Supreme Court today convened an emergency hearing to appoint a judge to review the U.S. request. Washington’s request for extradition marks a major turnaround on the part of the U.S. government, which saw Hernández. The United States had already blacklisted him.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken recently said there is credible evidence that Hernández has always had ties with drug traffickers are disclaimed.