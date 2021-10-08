US is covertly training and consulting Taiwanese military forces

The United States has discreetly sent military personnel to Taiwan to train local ground forces. The island needs to be better prepared for possible aggression by China, reports The Wall Street Journal, which relies on anonymous US sources. Insiders have also confirmed the message to other international media.

The newspaper reports that the training mission is being carried out by some twenty US soldiers. According to the newspaper, The American troops have been active on the island for at least a year. US training the armed forces on Taiwan light sensitive Communist China. The Democratic management island off the coast sees this as its own territory.

Taiwanese media already wrote last November about the arrival of American troops. They needed to train Marines and special forces to conduct amphibious operations. The authorities in Taiwan and in the United States helped back then the reports were not correct. This time, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense refused to respond to confirm the reports.

The island of Taiwan has been in the hands of nationalist, anti-communist Chinese since 1949. They had fled mainland China after losing a civil war to the communists. The tension with China is increasing again and again.

The island’s minister of Defense warned this month that military tensions between Taiwan and China are the worst in at least forty years. He made his ruling after in a short time about 150 military aircraft from China had been sighted in the air defense zone of Taiwan. These included fighter aircraft and bombers.

Taiwan believes that by 2025, China will have the opportunity to launch a large-scale invasion with minimal losses. The island has been buying billions of dollars in weapons in the United States in recent years.