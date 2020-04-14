US got hundreds of thousands of test kits from South Korea

South Korea plans to send 600,000 coronavirus test kits to the United States on Tuesday. According to a source, this is the first large cargo that is being transferred by the South Koreans to their badly hit ally.

US President Donald Trump has asked the South Koreans for help. He asked his colleague Moon Jae-in in a phone call late last month to send material to test for the corona virus.

The insider says the first batch of test kits will be shipped to the US on Tuesday. The US government does pay for this and also sends a cargo plane to collect the material. In the near future, another 150,000 test kits will be exported, according to the source.

South China was one of the first countries after China to spread the virus on a large scale. The South Koreans managed to largely control the outbreak, including by conducting large-scale corona tests.

The US is now the most affected country in the world. The death toll from the outbreak stands at about 22,000 there. The South Korean source says that action has been taken as quickly as possible “in view of the urgency of the situation there.”