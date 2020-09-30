UNSC called Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop the fight

On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The conflict resurfaced on Sunday and threatens to lead to a war between the two former Soviet republics in the South Caucasus.

Following a session behind closed doors, the 15 members of the UN Security Council issued a statement expressing their concern ‘at reports of large-scale military action in the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh’. The Security Council says it strongly condemns the violence.

‘Members of the Security Council support the secretary-general’s call on both sides to stop fighting immediately, to de-escalate tensions and to resume meaningful negotiations immediately’, the statement read.

The special session was opened at the request of Germany and France, with the support of Estonia, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Since the battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed area has been re-escalated, the parties have engaged heavy artillery against each other. There have been deaths on both sides. Many countries have already called for a cease-fire.