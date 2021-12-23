UN is forced to deal with Taliban while preventing a humanitarian catastrophe

The United Nations Security Council has approved a motion to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, even though that country is largely controlled by the Islamist Taliban militia. The United States supported the motion and will not impose sanctions on anyone sending aid to Afghanistan.

The motion received the support of the United States and was unanimously approved in the Security Council. In addition, the US government has promised that UN agencies or officials carrying out humanitarian operations to Afghanistan will not be subject to sanctions. Other business transactions with the Taliban or other Islamist militias remain subject to the US regime of sanctions.

In concrete terms, international aid will now be possible for the badly affected Afghan population. The winter in the country is particularly harsh, but since the collapse of the Afghan government in August and the take-over of power by the Taliban militia, a real humanitarian crisis has raged in Afghanistan.

The Taliban itself had already called for international aid, but that is difficult. Anyone who is willing to do so fears American counter-measures. The US continues to regard the Taliban and its related Haqqani network as terrorist organizations. Anyone doing business with them therefore risks strict American sanctions and that deters many, including aid organizations.

It is a first step from the international community towards the Taliban, but it is certainly not yet recognition of their regime.

The Taliban may have taken over most of Afghanistan, but it looks more and more like an empty box. The economy had collapsed before the previous government, as had the medical facilities, and there is apparently a shortage of everything, but mainly food. More than half of the Afghan population would suffer from hunger to a greater or lesser extent. The value of the currency is in free fall, causing inflation and making all imports very expensive.

The Taliban regime does not seem to be able to cope with this crisis and the population is the main victim. In addition, of course, there are sanctions against the Taliban and most of the Afghan National bank’s gold reserves are stored with the Federal Reserve in the United States. He refuses to make those reserves available to the Taliban.

The Taliban may have their backs against the wall, but they do have a bargaining chip: that is, letting Afghans leave who worked together for the previous regime or the Western troops. That may be a condition for Western countries to admit aid or not. The US may also be watching closely to see whether this aid does not end up in the wrong hands, read Taliban.