Twelve countries report corona virus infection

The corona virus has caused unprecedented chaos in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. More than 2000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, including in France, the US, Japan and Canada. There are already 56 deaths in China.

Thirteen cities in China are cut off from the outside world, so more than 43 million inhabitants live in quarantine. This while the Chinese New Year started yesterday, normally a festive time when people travel a lot to visit relatives. Large cities have canceled the celebrations for fear of infection spreading.

The hospitals in Wuhan have great difficulty treating the many infected residents with the corona virus. There are not enough hospitals to take care of the sick, there are not enough beds in the departments, not enough doctors and nurses, and not enough protective masks and gloves. The supply of medical supplies is also insufficient. The Chinese Health Commission sent 1230 medical personnel to Wuhan yesterday, the authorities said. Earlier, the army had already sent 450 doctors and nurses to Wuhan.

The authorities in China have warned that the SARS-like virus could mutate and spread further. At present, the virus appears less lethal than SARS and MERS, other viruses from the corona family.

The corona virus was first detected in Australia and Malaysia. A person who traveled from Wuhan to Melbourne last week carries the virus. Seven more people are being investigated in Australia. That writes the newspaper Herald Sun. The disease was found in three people in Malaysia.

In the Chinese province of Hubei, 15 people were killed by the new corona virus and China now has a total of 1,287 infections. In addition, the first infections in Australia and Malaysia were confirmed on Saturday.

With the new cases in Hubei, the total death toll due to the corona virus is 41. In the capital of the province, Wuhan, the virus is likely to have broken out. All fifteen new deaths came from Wuhan.

So far, only people in China have died from the virus, but the virus has also spread to tweleve other countries.

The World Health Organization WHO initially did not want to speak of an international problem, but did speak of a “state of emergency for China”.

Countries with corona virus infections so far: