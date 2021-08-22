Trump considers US withdrawal from Afghanistan a total disgrace and humiliation

Former US president Donald Trump attacked current President Joe Biden again on Saturdayover his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. That departure allowed the Taliban to advance and take the country.

Trump called Biden’s decision “the greatest humiliation in foreign policy” in the history of the United States.

“Biden’s failed departure from Afghanistan is the most astounding display of incompetence by a national leader,” he said to his supporters at a rally in Cullman, Alabama.

Last year, during negotiations in Doha, Qatar, the Trump government reached agreement with the Taliban on the withdrawal of US troops. However, according to Trump, Biden did not adhere to the plan drawn up by his cabinet.

“This was not a withdrawal, this was a total surrender,” said the former president. The Republican added that the Taliban respected him and that the capture of Afghanistan would not have taken place if he was still president. “We could have gone away honorably. We should have. Instead, we go away with the opposite of honor,” Trump said.

Earlier this week, the former president stated that he believes that his successor should resign because of the rapid conquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban. In a statement, Trump said that ” it is time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen.”