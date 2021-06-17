TikTok parent doubles the revenue, but is far away from being profitable

TikTok parent doubles the revenue, but is far away from being profitable

ByteDance has seen revenue more than double to $ 34.3 billion in the past year. This was shared by TikTok’s Chinese parent company on Thursday via a memo with employees, which came into the hands of The Wall Street Journal.

In the past year, revenue increased by 111 percent, while gross profit increased by 93 percent to 19 billion dollars.

ByteDance had around 1.9 billion monthly active users on all its platforms in December 2020. In addition to TikTok, the company also owns a similar app Douyin and a news app Jinri Toutiao.

However, ByteDance announced that between January and December last year it had recorded an operating loss of $ 2.1 billion. This was mainly due to higher costs as a result of a compensation plan for employees, sources told The Wall Street Journal. In 2019, Bytedance made another operating profit of $ 684 million.

Below the line was a net loss of $ 45 billion, mainly due to an accounting adjustment regarding the valuation of convertible shares.