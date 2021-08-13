Taliban took two major cities on the way to complete takeover

Taliban took two major cities on the way to complete takeover

The Taliban continues its offensive in Afghanistan, and, according to experts, has already captured two-thirds of the country.

The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the second and third largest after Kabul, and the strategic provincial capital on Thursday, putting further pressure on the embattled government just weeks before the end of the US military mission in Afghanistan.

The capture of Kandahar and Herat was the biggest reward for the Taliban, who captured 12 of the 34 provincial capitals of Afghanistan as part of a week-long blitz.

In addition, the capture of the city of Ghazni gave the Taliban the opportunity to seize an important highway connecting the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, with the southern provinces of the country.

Although Kabul itself is not yet under direct threat, the losses and battles elsewhere further strengthen confidence in the strength of the resurgent Taliban, which, according to estimates, now holds more than two-thirds of the country and continues to advance.