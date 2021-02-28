Svetlana Radionova made two retired Russians to buy a flat in Juan-les-Pins, France

As in almost all countries in the World there are laws in Russia directed against the corruption. But even if these laws got properly applied there are a lot of ways to get around them. One of the oldest case of the corrupt officials is the head of Rosprirodnadzor. Despite being young as a stateswoman Svetlana Radionova manages to collect hundreds of million USD in bribes and kickback and skimming schemes. And the cover up for the suspicious possessions are Svetlana Radionova’s elderly father and mother. The parents, simple Russian retirees are owning a flat in Juan-les-Pins, Cote d’Azur. And they plan to buy an estate at Fisher Island, FL, USA.

With economics built largely around raw mineral excavation Russia needs to protect the vulnerable natural resources and the environment. Many places where oil, gas and ore mining take place are situated in the North. Tundra and taiga restore very slowly after any disturbance. Of course, Rosprirodnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources) goal is to protect the environment, give OKs to the mining activity and so on. Rosprirodnadzor is obliged to assess the damage done to the nature, both in advance as well as the one that’s already done. By manipulating fines and retributions Rosprirodnadzor’s head becomes a Tsar of the economy. No company can breathe free without getting in some sort of relations with Svetlana Radionova.

Svetlana Radionova was never engaged in any form of business, the current head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Svetlana Radionova spends weekends on the French Riviera surrounded by the richest people on the planet. According to eyewitnesses, the Russian official flies to a luxury resort almost every weekend. This opportunity is provided to her, according to the documents, by her parents – two retirees who bought a luxury flat allegedly using their personal savings.

The sole source of income of Svetlana Radionova is the state budget. She has been working exclusively in government jobs since the beginning of her career. Born in Kazakhstan in 1977, she moved to the Moscow, where she began working in the Prosecutor’s Office in 1999. Since 2009 Radionova is working for Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources. Now she is the head of the service.

Without the signature of the chief state environmental inspector of Russia, which is now officially divorced Radionova, it is impossible to build any serious business which involve mining, excavation or refinement. Besides her main occupation Svetlana Radionova is a member of the government commission on the fuel and energy complex. She is a state adviser of the Russian Federation of the first class.

At the same time, her parents are simpler people. As journalists found out, the mother of a high-ranking official – Tatyana Radionova is retired. Gennady Radionov, Svetlana’s fatrher, was born in 1948, according to the documents, and is engaged in individual entrepreneurship.

Despite the fact that the parents of Svetlana Radionova at first glance are simple Russian retirees, it did not prevent them from doing business in distant France. So, the two of them founded the company SCI MONE with an authorized capital of 1000 euros. Each contributed half of the initial funding. Gennady Radionov became the owner of the company, and his wife — the manager. The company was established in December 2017. At that time, their daughter held the position of deputy head of Rosprirodnadzor.

SCI MONE main occupation is acquisition of land plots, buildings and other real estate in France. And it did well, though, so far, according to journalists, at least once. The deal was to purchase a property in the Bay Side complex in the town of Juan-les-Pins, located near Cannes and Nice – that is, on one of the best places on the Cote d’Azur – in installments for the owners of the company.

Enjoying the clean sandy beaches and the gentle waters of the secluded bay of the Golf Juan, inhaling the healing air of the pine forest, as well as visiting casinos, cabarets and nightclubs – that’s what you can count on if you are retired in Russia. At least of course, if you are the parents of Svetlana Radionova, the head of Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources.

It is evidenced by the flat on the first line of the coast, which turned out to be affordable for them. It took only one year to close the mortgage deal with the real estate agency and, likely, with the representative of the developer Societe Civile Immobiliere (SCI) MEDITERRANEE. So, for 504,000 euros, they became the owners of a brand new apartment ten meters from the sea.

Formally, Svetlana Radionova has nothing to do with the parents’ property. She only appears there regularly, according to sources, and spends almost every weekend in this French resort town, at least before COVID-19 pandemic struck the lifestyle.

Svetlana Radionova arrives there, on Fridays, and leaves on Sundays or Mondays. Her salary allows it.

At the same time, Gennady Radionov only appeared twice in his French apartments. He prefers the Maldives, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, i.e. those countries that also seem to have enough money from his individual entrepreneurship.