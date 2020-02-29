Sirin revolutionized smartphones, it is cyber security next in line: Kenes Rakishev

Sirin Labs with its Finney smartphone was a bright star of the Year of the Crypto. It managed to attract first-hand celebrities and multi-million investments. It wouldn’t be true to proclaim it as a total and utter success. In fact, it wasn’t designed to be broad-base phone for everyone. It has some market and is quite successful in its own niche. What’s more important is that Kenes Rakishev’s vision of bridging traditional investment and the digital age quite succeeded.

Kenes Rakishev’s Sirin Labs has managed to attract the serious pool of investors and developers. Unlike many others Sirin has managed to survive the Long Dark of the Crypto. The crypto fewer of the late 2017 may be gone but not forgotten. As well as the Sirin Labs brave attempt to fully integrate the crypto and mobile technologies in one of a kind luxury smartphone. Finney, designed by Sirin Labs and envisioned by Kenes Rakishev and his partners, is definitely alive and even in search of the new markets and applications. TheCurrencyAnalytics.com wrote an article about the pioneering spirit of the smartphone.

SIRIN Labs are best known through Finney Blockchain Smartphone. This is a start-of-the-art, ultra-secure mobile device, facilitates an embedded cold storage wallet.

Finney is the premier quality cyber-protected blockchain-enabled smartphone which has a built-in cold storage wallet. This, in turn, provides a safe screen for secure crypto transactions.

The SRN token is an exclusive payment mode which is used to buy products and services from SIRIN LABS. The SRN token is listed in several market places like Bittrex, Huobi, UPbit, Bancor, Idex, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, Cryptopie, and LAToken.

“The SIRIN OS, FINNEY smartphone, SIRIN Decentralized Application (DApp) Store, and the SIRIN LABS brick-and-mortar stores” are the products which can be purchased from the SIRIN Labs.

About a month ago, Egyptian.Today reported that there is an increased interest in the orders for Sirin Labs products Finney blockchain smartphones in Cairo. The success rates for Finney Blockchain products are high across the African continent.

SRN being a utility token, is purpose made to serve to transact values in the SIRIN LABS ecosystem. The current ecosystem is made up of “SIRIN OS, FINNEY smartphone, SIRIN Decentralized Application (DApp) Store, and the SIRIN LABS offline stores.”

The embedded cold storage wallet facilitates protection from Android Vulnerability. The futuristic technology is empowering peer-to-peer resource sharing, bringing back power to the hands of the people. However, there is a widespread increase in cyber-crime and fraud, and therefore, security shields are upgraded frequently.

SIRIN LABS SRN TOKEN AND KENES RAKISHEV

Kenes Rakishev, a prominent Kazakh entrepreneur and investor when talking about Finney smartphone from Sirin Labs, stated, “I’ll underline it once again: it is a unique product which exists separated from the OS. We also implemented an AI of some kind that prevents the phone from leaking the data, 24 hours a day. It is capable of preventing attacks and signal if there were some. It is capable of checking Wi-Fi networks for vulnerabilities.”

He also recollected how SIRIN labs managed to attract some serious capital. SIRIN Labs are leading the crypto revolution by bridging the gap between the mass markets by way of the multi-layered cyber-security providing for improved user experience. The SRN token is the heart of the transactions taking place in the SIRIN ecosystem.