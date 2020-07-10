Seoul announces content of the farewell letter of mayor Park Won-soon

Authorities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, have released the contents of the mayor’s suicide note. Park Won-soon’s body, 64, was found yesterday, having been reported missing by his daughter a few hours earlier.

“I’m sorry to everyone,” Park wrote in the letter found in his home. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I’m sorry for my family because they only suffered from me. Please cremate my body and scatter my ashes at my parents’ grave.”

Park’s body was found yesterday, hours after his daughter raised the alarm. She had received a spoken message from him that “resembled a will”. Police then launched a major search operation in northern Seoul, involving 600 police officers and firefighters, and deploying drones and tracking dogs.

Five days of mourning have been announced in the capital.

A day before the missing person, an employee of the mayor filed charges of sexual harassment against Park. That would have happened since 2017, South Korean media previously reported based on anonymous police sources.

The cause of death was not disclosed. Police previously said there was no evidence of a crime. Park has been Mayor of Seoul since 2011.