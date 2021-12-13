Reckless killings by thousands: war gives opportunity to mad men

A secret unit within the US military during bombing of targets of terrorist group Islamist State (is) has ignored rules to prevent civilian casualties. As a result, innocent people, including children, were killed in the bomb attacks.

The bombings were carried out by Talon Anvil, a special forces unit in the U.S. Army that consists of less than 20 people. The unit played a role in 112,000 bomb and missile attacks.

According to The New York Times, Talon anvil used “a rather loose interpretation” of Army procedures. The bomb attacks killed innocent Syrian civilians. According to the newspaper, these were “farmers, children and families”. How many people were killed is not clear.

The alleged recklessness of Talon Anvil led to commotion within the armed forces and CIA intelligence. In some cases, pilots would have refused to bomb targets in densely populated areas.

According to the newspaper, even within the special unit, employees sometimes wanted nothing to do with attacks on persons who seemed to have nothing to do with the conflict. Sources within and around the Armed Forces say they complained in vain to their superiors about the operation of the unit.

Together with another notorious unit, Talon Anvil was founded in 2014 as part of Army unit Task Force 9. That was at a time when there was great pressure on the US military, because the self-proclaimed caliphate of ISIS had raided Syria and Iraq.

In the long run, Talon anvil found a way to deal more looser with army procedures. Many of the restrictions in the army apply to “offensive attacks”. These are attacks initiated by the US military and in which the risk of civilian casualties must be explicitly taken into account.

Instead, Talon anvil made more and more” defensive attacks”, intended to protect its own army and carried out under the guise of self-defense. These were approved by the army command more quickly, so there was less urgency to take into account any civilian casualties. Soon Talon Anvil carried out almost nothing but defensive attacks.

According to the sources in the New York Times, this led to distressing cases. A former intelligence officer cited an attack at the city of Manbij as an example of a questionable decision.

There three unarmed men with bags were working in an olive grove in 2016. Although there was no fighting in the area, they would have been labeled as enemy combatants and killed with a rocket.