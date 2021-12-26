Pussy Riot members have gone to a hunger strike

Two members of the activist Russian punk band Pussy Riot have gone on a hunger strike in a Russian prison near Moscow. They want to be accommodated in one cell and permission to communicate with each other, report an independent news portal and the Civil Rights website OVD-Info.

The women are stuck for about two weeks. The band members often criticize the regime and are regularly arrested and sentenced to prison terms.

The band comes up again and again with high-profile actions. For example, in 2018, band members ran on the field at the final of the World Cup football in Russia.

Maria Alyochina is one of two women on hunger strike. In 2012, she and other band members were sentenced to two years in prison after protesting against Russian president Vladimir Putin with a ‘punk prayer’ in a church.