The Chinese government is restricting abortion. There is an urgent need to reduce the number of pregnancies broken down after fourteen weeks for ‘non-medical reasons’. The Chinese government announced this on Monday.

The official reason for the abortion restriction is the health of Chinese women, who relatively often undergo abortion as a ‘contraceptive’. Every year, an average of 10 million pregnancies are broken down in Chinese hospitals. That is just the tip of the iceberg; illegal clinics in areas with few medical facilities and abortion pills sold online are likely to increase the actual number of premature pregnancies.

In 2018, the health authorities already pointed out the risks of having an abortion on a regular basis. The call for stricter supervision is a signal that the Chinese state is prepared to tackle the demographic crisis with more binding measures than just babysitting subsidies, better maternity leave arrangements and other incentive policies.

After three decades of the strictest birth policies in the world, the birth rate in China is so low that the rapidly ageing country will soon be short of Labour. Despite reforms, Chinese parents are not yet enthusiastic about larger families.

Raising a child is so expensive, parents can’t afford a second baby, let alone a third. According to sociologist Ma Chunhua of Nankai University, a family lost an average of $30K until the final exam. In the big cities, that amount is four times higher.

In 2016, China abandoned the one-child policy by allowing married couples to have two children. After a small birth wave of 17.8 million babies in 2016, the birth rate fell to a historic low of 12 million births in 2020, the lowest number in 50 years.

Chinese provinces have a lot of autonomy in the implementation of population policy: the most important thing is that they meet their quotas. In 2018, they tried to boost the birth rate with a policy of incentives. For example, almost all provinces have extended the possibilities for maternity leave. Some cities have babysitting subsidies, Xiantao in Hubei province gives 66 euros for a first child and more than 92 euros for a second child. Other areas make housing, medical care, education and childcare cheaper.

If a carrot doesn’t help, the state can always combine it with a stick. Since 2016, Jiangxi province has been monitoring abortion more closely using click lines to indicate women with abortion plans and the obligation to prove the medical need with signatures from three doctors.

President Xi Jinping is not afraid of more state interference in the personal lives of Chinese citizens. Examples are the recent measures to reduce the educational burden on children and to limit the number of hours that young people are allowed to play games. Reproduction also serves the state interest. It is not for nothing that the party newspaper wrote the Volksdagblad in 2018 that ‘the birth of a child is not only a family matter, but also of the state’.

In the Maoist years, large families were forced into the late 1960s. Both contraceptives and abortion were prohibited in almost all cases. Unwanted pregnant women at the time resorted to primitive and dangerous drugs.

Although abortion has been legal since the 1980s, there is no special legislation guaranteeing women an abortion. This is regulated by the Constitution, which obliges citizens to adhere to population policy. Under this legal framework, abortion is a right to which women are entitled, provided that they comply with their reproductive obligations.

In one case, there is an express prohibition is a three-year prison sentence, on the termination of pregnancy, on the basis of the sex of the fetus. However, illegal abortionists, who combine their services with echoes to find out the sex of the fetus, remain popular, because for Chinese only male offspring continue the bloodline.