Oil prices near all time high as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Oil prices are rising fast on Friday as the US government is considering banning imports of Russian oil and oil products. The latter is probably relatively easy for the United States to do because it produces a lot of oil itself and uses relatively little oil from Russia.

In the course of Friday evening, a barrel of American oil was more than 7 percent more expensive at $115.41 due to the unrest about the possible ban. Brent, the benchmark for oil from the Middle East and the North Sea, for example, traded almost 7 percent more at $117.87 per barrel.

It is reported that talks are still taking place between the US government and the oil and gas industry about the impact that such a new sanction could have against Russia. “We are considering a range of options,” Cecilia Rouse, a key White House adviser, said at a press conference.

It added that it also takes into account the need to maintain sufficient energy availability. It is known that Russian oil accounted for about 3 percent of all supplies of crude oil that arrived in the US last year.

The shock was already strong in the stock and oil markets earlier in the day. Oil prices have been on the rise for days due to the war in Ukraine. This is also reflected in the prices at the pump in Europe. Gasoline and diesel have never been as expensive as is currently the case.