North Korea reported success in cruise missile tests

North Korea conducted successful tests with cruise missiles last weekend, reports state press agency KCNA. The long-range missiles flew 1,000 miles before they hit targets and landed in the country’s territorial waters during tests held on Saturday and Sunday.

The development of the missiles offers “the strategic importance of having another effective deterrent in order to guarantee the security of our state more reliably and to severely limit the military maneuvers of the enemy troops”, according to the state press office.

In March of this year, North Korea also carried out tests with a new type of ballistic missiles, after a break of more than a year. The US then condemned that as a” destabilizing ” action. Last month, it appeared that the country had also resumed operations in the country’s main nuclear reactor, a step that may indicate the production of nuclear weapons.

The US is very concerned about the weapons programs of the North Koreans, who have tested missiles reaching the American West Coast. The previous US president Donald Trump himself talked about this with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who in turn wants the severe sanctions against his regime to be removed. The talks did not lead to a breakthrough, the talks have been halted since 2019.