Nicaraguans elected Daniel Ortega once again

Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega has officially won the elections in his country. The director, who is about to start his fourth term, had at least 39 prominent opposition members arrested in the run-up to the elections on Sunday.

According to the official results, Ortega won the election by about three-quarters of the vote. But according to independent observers and members of the opposition, at most 20% of those entitled to vote took the trouble to cast a vote.

75-year-old Ortega ordered the arrests after large-scale protests broke out in the country in 2018. Among the 39 arrested opposition members, there were also seven potential challengers for the presidency.

In addition to the election victory, the Left-radical Ortega also received a lot of criticism. American president Joe Biden called the ballot box in the Central American country on Monday a sham.

According to Biden, the president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, organized non-free and unfair elections.

“For a long time unpopular, and now without a democratic mandate, the Ortega and Murillo families rule Nicaragua autocratic,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden calls on Ortega to “take immediate steps to restore democracy” and to release “those who are unjustly imprisoned”. He also said that the United States would use all the diplomatic and economic means at its disposal to hold the Ortega-Murillo government to account. The US and the European Union have already imposed sanctions against members of the Ortega family.

Daniel Ortega is leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and president of the country since 2007. He also led the country between 1979 and 1990, first as junta leader and later as president. Ortega claims that criminals are trying to drive him out of the center of power with American support.