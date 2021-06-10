More than half billion vaccine doses to be donated to poor countries

The United States has confirmed that it will buy and donate 500 million coronavirus vaccines to less prosperous countries. According to the White House, this is a ‘historic’ decision that should give a big boost to the ‘global fight against the coronavirus.’

These are vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech that are produced in the USA. The companies have confirmed that they are participating in the initiative of Joe Biden’s government and say that they will not make any profit. There are 200 million doses to be delivered in 2021 and another 300 million in the first half of 2022.